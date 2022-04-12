South Korea’s NOFI tenders for 207,000 tonnes corn - traders

HAMBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's leading feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 207,000 tonnes of animal feed corn with the Black Sea region excluded as an origin, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, April 12.

The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in July and August.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.