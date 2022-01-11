South Korea’s NOFI tenders for 207,000 T corn, 65,000 T feed wheat -traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's leading feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 207,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and up to 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The yellow corn is sought in three consignments of 45,000 tonnes to 69,000 tonnes, the wheat in one consignment of 55,000 to 65,000 tonnes. Sellers are free to select the volume to be supplied inside these ranges.

Shipment of the first corn consignment for arrival around April 1 is sought if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Feb. 27-March 18, if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region between Feb. 7-26, from South America between Feb. 2-21 or from South Africa between Feb. 12-March 3.

The second corn consignment for arrival around April 10 seeks shipment if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between March 8-27, if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region between Feb. 16-March 7, from South America between Feb. 11-March 2 or from South Africa between Feb. 21-March 12.

The third corn consignment for arrival around April 30 seeks shipment if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between March 28-April 16, if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region between March 8-27, from South America between March 3-22 or from South Africa between March 13-April 1.

Paraguay is excluded as a corn origin.

The feed wheat is sought for arrival around April 25 with shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast/Australia/Canada between March 23-April 11, from the U.S. Gulf or East Europe/Black Sea between March 3-22, from South America between Feb. 26-March 17, from South Africa between March 8-27 or from India between March 18-April 6.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.