South Korea's NOFI tenders for 207,000 T corn, 195,000 T feed wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's leading feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 207,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and up to 195,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The corn is sought in three consignments of 45,000 tonnes to 69,000 tonnes, the wheat in three consignment of 55,000 to 65,000 tonnes.

Corn shipment for the first consignment for arrival around April 20 is sought if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between March 18-April 6, from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea/east Europe between Feb. 26 and March 17, from South America between Feb. 16-March 7 or from South Africa between March 3-22.

Shipment for the second corn consignment for arrival around April 30 is sought if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between March 28-April 16, from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea/east Europe between March 8-27, from South America between Feb. 26-March 17 or from South Africa between March 13-April 1.

The third corn consignment for arrival around May 10 involved shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between April 7-26, from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea/east Europe between March 18-April 6, from South America between March 8-27, or from South Africa between March 23-April 11.

The three wheat consignments were sought for arrival in South Korea around April 10, April 30 and May 10.

Feed wheat shipment for the first consignment for arrival around April 10 is from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast/Australia/Canada between March 8-27, from the U.S. Gulf/east Europe/Black Sea between Feb. 16-March 7, from South America between Feb. 6-25, from South Africa between Feb. 21-March 12 or from India between March 3-22.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Rashmi Aich)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

