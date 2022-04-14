Commodities

South Korea’s NOFI tenders for 138,000 tonnes corn - traders

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn with the Black Sea region excluded as an origin, European traders said on Thursday.

HAMBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn with the Black Sea region excluded as an origin, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, April 14. The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in two consignments in August.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Have We Entered a Super Cycle in Commodities?

Apr 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular