South Korea’s NOFI tenders for 138,000 tonnes corn - traders

HAMBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn with the Black Sea region excluded as an origin, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, April 14. The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in two consignments in August.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.