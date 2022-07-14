South Korea’s NOFI tenders for 138,000 T corn, 65,000 T feed wheat

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, July 14 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, July 14.

The corn is sought in two consignments each of up to 69,000 tonnes.

Shipment of the first corn consignment for arrival around Oct. 20 is sought if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Sept. 16 and Oct. 5, if from the U.S. Gulf/East Europe between Aug. 27 and Sept. 15, from South America between Aug. 22 and Sept. 10 or from South Africa between Sept. 1 and 20.

Shipment of the second consignment for arrival around Oct. 30 is sought from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Sept. 26 and Oct. 15, from the U.S. Gulf/east Europe between Sept. 6 and 25, from South America between Sept. 1 and 20 or from South Africa between Sept. 11 and 30.

One feed wheat consignment is sought for arrival around Oct. 10.

Wheat shipment is from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast/Australia/Canada between Sept. 6 and 25, from the U.S. Gulf/Europe between Aug. 17 and Sept. 5, from South America between Aug. 12 and 31, from South Africa between Aug. 22 and Sept. 10 or from India between Sept. 1 and 20.

Asian corn purchasing was sparked in the past week after Chicago most-active corn futures < Cv1> traded below their levels after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, although prices have ticked up on concerns over yield losses amid forecasts of hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest grain belts. GRA/

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

