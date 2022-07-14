South Korea’s NOFI tenders for 138,000 T corn, 65,000 T feed wheat

HAMBURG, July 14 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, July 14.

The corn and wheat are both sought for arrival in South Korea in October.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

