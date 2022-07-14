Commodities

South Korea’s NOFI tenders for 138,000 T corn, 65,000 T feed wheat

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

HAMBURG, July 14 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, July 14.

The corn and wheat are both sought for arrival in South Korea in October.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular