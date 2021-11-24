South Korea's NOFI tenders for 138,000 T corn, 65,000 T feed wheat

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's leading feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is also Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The corn is sought in two consignments of 45,000 tonnes to 69,000 tonnes, the wheat in one consignment of 55,000 to 65,000 tonnes with arrival in 2022.

The first corn consignment is for arrival around March 5. Shipment is sought from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Jan. 31. to Feb. 19, from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region between Jan. 11 to Jan. 30, from South America between Jan. 6 and Jan. 25 or from South Africa between Jan. 16 and Feb. 4.

The second corn consignment is for arrival around March 15. Shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast is between Feb. 10 and March 1, from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region between Jan. 21 and Feb. 9, from South America between Jan. 16 and Feb. 4, from South Africa between Jan. 26 and Feb. 14.

The feed wheat was sought for arrival around Jan. 25.

Shipment is from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast/Australia/Canada between Dec. 23 and Jan. 11, from the U.S. Gulf or East Europe/Black Sea between Dec. 3 and Dec. 22, from South America between Nov. 28 and Dec. 17, from South Africa between Dec. 8 and Dec. 28 or from India between Dec. 18 and Jan. 6.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.