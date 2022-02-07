South Korea’s NOFI tenders for 138,000 T corn, 130,000 T feed wheat - traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's leading feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and up to 130,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Monday, Feb. 7.

The first corn consignment is sought for arrival around May 20. Shipment is sought if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between April 17-May 6, if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region between March 28-April 16, from South America between March 18-April 6 or from South Africa between April 2-21.

The second corn consignment is sought for arrival around May 25. Shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast is between April 22-May 11, from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region between April 2-21, from South America between March 23-April 11 or from South Africa between April 7-26.

NOFI is also seeking separate offers for corn sourced only from South America or South Africa.

The first wheat consignment is sought for arrival around May 15. Shipment is from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast/Australia/Canada between April 12-May 1, from the U.S. Gulf or East Europe/Black Sea between March 23-April 11, from South America between March 13-April 1, from South Africa between March 28-April 16 or from India between April 7-26.

The second wheat consignment is sought for arrival around June 10. Shipment is from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast/Australia/Canada between May 8-27, from the U.S. Gulf or East Europe/Black Sea between April 18-May 7, from South America between April 8-27, from South Africa between April 23-May 12 and from India between May 3-22.

On Jan. 26, NOFI purchased about 193,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.