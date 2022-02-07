South Korea’s NOFI tenders for 138,000 T corn, 130,000 T feed wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's leading feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and up to 130,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Monday, Feb. 7.

The corn is sought for May arrival in South Korea and the feed wheat for arrival in May and June.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

