South Korea's NOFI tenders for 138,000 metric tons of corn - traders

June 29, 2023 — 01:43 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 metric tons of animal feed corn, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, June 29.

The corn in NOFI's tender is sought in two consignments each of 45,000 to 69,000 metric tons, with the sellers free to offer volumes inside this range.

Shipment of the first consignment for arrival around Nov. 10 is sought if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Oct. 7-Oct. 26, if from the U.S. Gulf between Sept. 17-Oct. 6, from South America between Sept. 12-Oct. 1 or from South Africa between Sept. 22-Oct. 11.

Shipment of the second consignment for arrival around Nov. 20 is sought if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Oct. 17-Nov. 5, if from the U.S. Gulf between Sept. 27-Oct. 16, from South America between Sept. 22-Oct. 11 or from South Africa between Oct. 2-Oct. 21.

Traders said Asian import interest was sparked after U.S. corn futures fell over 4% on Wednesday, pressured by forecasts for beneficial rains in the Midwest where crops have struggled with dryness.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

