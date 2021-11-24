South Korea’s NOFI starts buying corn in tender - traders

HAMBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's largest animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has starting buying animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Tuesday with about 69,000 tonnes initially purchased, European traders said.

Negotiations continue about buying more corn and the 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat also sought, they said.

The corn was bought at an estimated $317.99 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading for arrival in South Korea around March 5, 2022.

Seller was believed said to be trading house Cargill.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

