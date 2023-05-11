South Korea’s NOFI passes in 69,000 tonne corn tender -traders

HAMBURG, May 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's largest animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender which closed on Thursday to buy up to 69,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said.

Prices were regarded as too high against the background of continued declines in Chicago corn futures. GRA/

Prices offered to NOFI were said to be above the lowest level of $264.27 a tonne c&f paid by South Korean importer MFG in a purchase of 133,000 tonnes of corn expected to be sourced from South America in a tender earlier on Thursday, traders said.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea was sought by NOFI in one consignment around Oct. 10.

