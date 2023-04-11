Commodities

South Korea’s NOFI passes in 60,000 tonne soymeal tender- traders

April 11, 2023 — 05:05 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, April 11 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of soymeal on Tuesday, European traders said.

Prices were regarded as too high, they said. The lowest offer was estimated to be $558.74 a tonne a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading believed to have been offered by trading house CJ International.

The soymeal was sought in one consignment for arrival in South Korea around Aug. 1.

