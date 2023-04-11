South Korea’s NOFI passes in 60,000 tonne soymeal tender- traders

HAMBURG, April 11 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of soymeal on Tuesday, European traders said.

Prices were regarded as too high, they said. The lowest offer was estimated to be $558.74 a tonne a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading believed to have been offered by trading house CJ International.

The soymeal was sought in one consignment for arrival in South Korea around Aug. 1.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

