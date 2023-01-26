South Korea’s NOFI passes in 20,000 tonne feed wheat tender- traders

HAMBURG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender for around 20,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

Prices were regarded as too high. The lowest offer in the tender was believed to be $351.50 a tonne c&f plus a $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading offered by trading house Posco for 60,000 tonnes.

The offer was believed to be for U.S. wheat for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast. The tender sought wheat arrival in South Korea around April 30.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

