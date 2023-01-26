Commodities

South Korea’s NOFI passes in 20,000 tonne feed wheat tender- traders

January 26, 2023 — 05:17 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender for around 20,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

Prices were regarded as too high. The lowest offer in the tender was believed to be $351.50 a tonne c&f plus a $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading offered by trading house Posco for 60,000 tonnes.

The offer was believed to be for U.S. wheat for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast. The tender sought wheat arrival in South Korea around April 30.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.