South Korea’s NOFI passes in 130,000 tonne feed wheat tender- traders

HAMBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender for up to 130,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

Prices were regarded as too high.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

