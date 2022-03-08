Commodities

South Korea’s NOFI passes in 130,000 tonne feed wheat tender- traders

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

Leading South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender for up to 130,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

HAMBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender for up to 130,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

Prices were regarded as too high.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

How These Sanctions On Russia Are Affecting The World’s Diamond Market

Mar 04, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular