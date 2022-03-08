South Korea’s NOFI passes in 130,000 tonne feed wheat tender

Adds detail, offers, from paragraph three

HAMBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender for up to 130,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

Prices were regarded as too high.

The wheat in NOFI's tender is sought in two consignments of 45,000 to 65,000 tonnes. Wheat sourced from the Black Sea region was among origins excluded from the tender.

Grain importers globally have been hit by the sudden stop to grain exports from Ukraine and a sharp reduction from Russia after the conflict in Ukraine closed ports, with Moscow terming the events a "special operation”.

The first consignment was sought for arrival in South Korea between May 1 and June 30 with the seller free to offer shipment options in this period from the United States Pacific Northwest coast, U.S. Gulf, Canada, Australia, South America, India or South Africa.

The lowest price offered for the first consignment was said to be $428.86 a tonne c&f.

The second shipment was sought for arrival around July 15 with a series of fixed shipment periods.

The lowest price offered for the second consignment was said to be $435.00 a tonne c&f.

Traders said some importers were pausing after Chicago wheat futures fell back from a 14-year high on Tuesday, pausing after a run of six daily gains, as the market wrestled with supply upheaval caused by Russia's invasion of fellow grain exporter Ukraine. GRA/

NOFI also bought about 50,000 tonnes of soymeal in a separate tender on Tuesday.

