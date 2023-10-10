South Korea's NOFI issues tender to buy 138,000 metric tons corn

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins, detail

HAMBURG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, apart from Russia, European traders said on Tuesday.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in two consignments of 45,000 to 69,000 tons, both in February 2024, with the first corn consignment sought for arrival Feb. 6.

Ports in Russia and Ukraine cannot be used for loading, traders said.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between Jan. 3-Jan. 22, if from the U.S. Gulf or East Europe between Dec. 14.-Jan. 2, from South America between Dec. 9-Dec. 28 or from South Africa between Dec. 19-Jan. 7.

The second corn consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around Feb. 14. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Oct. 10.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between Jan. 11-Jan. 30, from the U.S. Gulf/east Europe between Dec. 22-Jan. 10, from South America between Dec. 17-Jan. 5 or from South Africa between Dec. 27-Jan. 15.

Offers were sought both in outright prices per ton c&f and at a premium over the Chicago March 2024 corn contract CH24, traders said.

Traders said Asian corn purchase interest was sparked by a fall in Chicago corn this week, pressured by an acceleration of harvesting in the U.S. Midwest.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.