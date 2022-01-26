Commodities

South Korea’s NOFI gets offers in corn, feed wheat tender- traders

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

The lowest offer in the tender on Wednesday from leading South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) to buy up to 207,000 tonnes of optional-origin corn was believed to be $336.77 a tonne c&f, European traders said.

HAMBURG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in the tender on Wednesday from leading South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) to buy up to 207,000 tonnes of optional-origin corn was believed to be $336.77 a tonne c&f, European traders said.

The lowest offer for up to 195,000 tonnes of feed wheat also included in the tender was believed to be $332.25 a tonne c&f, they said.

Both will have extra surcharges for additional port unloading. Negotiations continue and no purchase has yet been made, traders said.

The corn and feed wheat were both sought for arrival in South Korea in April and May.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular