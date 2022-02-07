Commodities

South Korea's NOFI gets offers in 138,000 tonne corn tender- traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
The lowest offer in the tender on Monday from leading South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) to buy up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn was believed to be $339.99 a tonne c&f, European traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was made for 68,000 tonnes with an extra $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Negotiations continue and no purchase has yet been reported, traders said. The tender seeks May arrival of the corn in South Korea. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

