South Korea’s NOFI buys some 69,000 tonnes of corn in tender - traders

Adds detail, shipment periods from global origins

HAMBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has bought an estimated 69,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The tender had sought up to 138,000 tonnes but offers for a second 69,000-tonne consignment were rejected with no purchase made, they said.

The corn was bought for arrival in South Korea around Aug. 10 at an estimated premium of 202 U.S. cents a bushel cost and freight (c&f) over the Chicago July 2022 corn contract CN2, they said. The seller was believed to be trading house Cargill.

NOFI had only on April 12 bought 207,000 tonnes of feed corn in an international tender.

U.S. corn futures hit their highest in nearly 10 years on Wednesday and wheat touched a three-week high on worries about tightening global grain supplies, the crisis in major corn exporter Ukraine and drought in the U.S. Plains. GRA/

Traders said some corn importers were buying supplies despite high prices as the lack of signs the Ukrainian war will end soon could mean continued disruption to Black Sea grain shipments and even higher prices.

Black Sea origin corn was excluded from the tender on Thursday. Ukraine, a huge corn exporter, had been set to make major shipments to Asian importers before Russia’s invasion - which Moscow has termed a "special operation" - closed the country’s ports.

Shipment for the consignment bought on Thursday was sought if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between July 8-27, if from the U.S. Gulf between June 18-July 7, from South America between June 8-27 or from South Africa between June 23-July 12.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Jan Harvey)

