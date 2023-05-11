South Korea’s NOFI buys some 60,000 tonnes soymeal - traders

HAMBURG, May 11 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased an estimated 60,000 tonnes of soymeal in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

Some 45,000 tonnes was purchased at an estimated outright price of $518.50 a tonne c&f plus a $1.75 surcharge for additional port unloading.

Another 15,000 tonnes was purchased at a premium over Chicago soymeal futures. The meal was all sold by trading house GrainCorp.

Arrival of the first consignment in South Korea was sought around Sept. 15. Shipment was sought between July 19-Aug. 7 if sourced from South America, between Aug. 27 and Sept. 15 if from China or Aug. 10-Aug. 29 if from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, they said.

No purchase was immediately reported of a second 60,000 tonne consignment sought for arrival around Oct. 15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.