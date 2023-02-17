US Markets

South Korea’s NOFI buys some 60,000 tonnes soymeal - traders

February 17, 2023 — 11:21 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased an estimated 60,000 tonnes of soymeal expected to be sourced from either the United States or South America in an international tender on Friday, European traders said.

It was purchased at an estimated $576.80 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloadings.

Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill. The soymeal was sought for arrival in South Korea around June 15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.