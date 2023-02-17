South Korea’s NOFI buys some 60,000 tonnes soymeal - traders

HAMBURG, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased an estimated 60,000 tonnes of soymeal expected to be sourced from either the United States or South America in an international tender on Friday, European traders said.

It was purchased at an estimated $576.80 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloadings.

Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill. The soymeal was sought for arrival in South Korea around June 15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.