South Korea’s NOFI buys some 60,000 tonnes soymeal - traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased an estimated 60,000 tonnes of soymeal expected to be sourced from South America in an international tender on Friday, European traders said.

It was purchased at an estimated $531.92 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloadings. Seller was believed to be trading house CJ International.

The soymeal was sought for arrival in South Korea around Feb. 20, 2023. Shipment was sought between Dec. 24 and Jan. 12 if sourced from South America.

Most Popular