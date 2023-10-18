South Korea’s NOFI buys some 60,000 T feed wheat -traders

HAMBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased about 60,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat to be sourced from worldwide optional origins in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was bought in one consignment at an estimated $271.97 a ton c&f plus a $1.18 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be trading house Agrocorp International. The wheat was for arrival in South Korea in January 2024.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.