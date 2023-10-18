News & Insights

South Korea’s NOFI buys some 60,000 T feed wheat -traders

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

October 18, 2023 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased about 60,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat to be sourced from worldwide optional origins in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was bought in one consignment at an estimated $271.97 a ton c&f plus a $1.18 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be trading house Agrocorp International. The wheat was for arrival in South Korea in January 2024.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
