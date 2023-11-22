South Korea’s NOFI buys some 55,000 T feed wheat -traders

HAMBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased about 55,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was expected to be sourced from Ukraine or the European Union, Russian origin was excluded from the tender.

It was bought in one consignment at an estimated $271.00 a ton c&f plus a $2.00 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading for shipment in 2024 between Feb. 2 and March 2 with arrival in South Korea around April 6.

Seller was believed to be trading house CJ International.

NOFI was also tendering for feed corn separately on Wednesday. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.