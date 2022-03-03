South Korea’s NOFI buys some 207,000 T corn, no feed wheat -traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have purchased an estimated 207,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

Offers for 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat also sought were rejected with no purchase made, they said.

The tender had excluded the Black Sea as an accepted origin after the fighting between Russia and Ukraine disrupted the region’s grain exports, traders said.

"It looks like we are seeing initial signs that some Asian importers are starting to stock up on supplies sourced from anywhere except the Black Sea, with Taiwan also making a corn purchase of 130,000 tonnes today from the U.S. and Argentina," one European trader said.

The corn was bought in three consignments each of up to 69,000 tonnes.

One consignment for arrival in South Korea around May 20 was bought at an estimated premium of 309 U.S. cents over the Chicago May 2022 corn CK2 contract from trading house CHS.

A second consignment for arrival in South Korea around June 1 was bought at a premium of 353.50 U.S. cents over the Chicago July 2022 corn CN2 contract from trading house Pan Ocean.

A third consignment for arrival in South Korea around June 10 was bought at a premium of 345.50 U.S. cents over the Chicago July 2022 corn CN2 contract from trading house Viterra.

No purchase was reported of a fourth corn consignment also sought in the tender.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

