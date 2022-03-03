South Korea’s NOFI buys some 207,000 T corn, no feed wheat in tender - traders

HAMBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have purchased an estimated 207,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

Offers for 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat also sought were rejected with no purchase made, they said.

The tender had excluded the Black Sea as an accepted origin after the fighting between Russia and Ukraine disrupted the region’s grain exports, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

