South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 68,000 tonnes corn in tender

HAMBURG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought an estimated 68,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender for up to 138,000 tonnes which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The corn was bought at an estimated $329.99 a tonne c&f plus a $1.70 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading for arrival in South Korea in January 2023. Seller was said to be trading house Cofco.

The corn can be sourced from optional origins excluding the Black Sea region. No purchase was initially reported of a second corn consignment also sought in the tender for arrival around Feb. 5, 2023, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

