South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 68,000 T corn in tender

HAMBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought an estimated 68,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender seeking up to 138,000 tons on Thursday, European traders said.

It was expected to be sourced from either South America or South Africa.

The corn was bought at an estimated premium of 164 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December corn contract CZ3 plus a surcharge of $1.50 a ton for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be trading house Olam. The corn was purchased for arrival in South Korea around Dec. 25.

If sourced from South America, the tender sought shipment between Oct. 27 and Nov. 15 and if from South Africa between Nov. 6 and Nov. 25. If from South Africa, only 52,000 tons need be supplied.

No purchase was reported of a second consignment also sought for arrival around Dec. 17.

Traders said Asian purchasing interest was sparked after Chicago corn futures Cv1 fell sharply this week after crop inspection tours in the U.S. gave positive reports on U.S. corn conditions. GRA/

Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group also bought about 65,000 tons of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from Brazil in an international tender on Wednesday. South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased an estimated 66,000 tons in a private deal late on Tuesday, without issuing an international tender.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Mark Heinrich)

