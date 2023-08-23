South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 68,000 T corn in tender

HAMBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought an estimated 68,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender seeking up to 138,000 tons on Thursday, European traders said.

It was expected to be sourced from either South America or South Africa.

The corn was bought at an estimated premium of 164 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December corn contract CZ3 plus a surcharge of $1.50 a ton for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be trading house Olam. The corn was purchased for arrival in South Korea around Dec. 25.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

