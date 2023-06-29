South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 68,000 metric tons corn in tender

Adds detail, shipment periods

HAMBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought an estimated 68,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender for up to 138,000 tonnes on Thursday, European traders said.

It was expected to be sourced from either South America or South Africa.

It was bought at the estimated outright price of $249.99 a metric ton c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading for Nov. 10 arrival in South Korea.

Seller was believed to be trading house Olam.

The tender had sought shipment from South America for Sept. 12-Oct. 1 or from South Africa for Sept. 22-Oct. 11.

If South African corn is shipped for the purchase, only 52,000 metric tons need be supplied.

No purchase was reported of a second consignment of up to 69,000 metric tons also sought by NOFI for arrival in South Korea around Nov. 20.

Traders said Asian import interest was sparked after U.S. corn futures fell over 4% on Wednesday, pressured by forecasts for beneficial rains in the Midwest where crops have struggled with dryness.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.