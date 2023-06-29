South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 68,000 metric tons corn in tender

HAMBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought an estimated 68,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender for up to 138,000 tonnes on Thursday, European traders said.

It was expected to be sourced from either South America or South Africa.

It was bought at the estimated outright price of $249.99 a metric ton c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading for Nov. 10 arrival in South Korea.

Seller was believed to be trading house Olam.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

