South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 66,000 tonnes corn

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, June 8 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought an estimated 66,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender for up to 138,000 tonnes on Thursday, European traders said.

The tender sought corn from optional origins but the purchase was expected to be sourced from either South America or South Africa.

It was bought at an estimated $244.89 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading with arrival in South Korea around Oct. 30. The seller was believed to be trading house Cargill.

If the corn is sourced from South Africa, only 50,000 tonnes can be supplied.

No purchase was reported of a second consignment of up to 69,000 tonnes also sought by NOFI in the tender for arrival in Korea around Nov. 5.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment of the consignment purchased was sought by NOFI for Sept. 21-Oct. 10, if from the U.S. Gulf/Europe between Sept. 1 and Sept. 20, from South America for Aug. 27-Sept. 15 or from South Africa between Sept. 6 and Sept. 25.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

