South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 193,000 tonnes of corn in tender - traders

Adds detail, shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have purchased around 193,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in a tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was bought in three consignments in a combination of outright prices and premiums over Chicago futures.

The first consignment of 62,000 tonnes for arrival around April 20 was believed to have been bought from trading house ADM at the outright price of $338.95 a tonne c&f and at a premium of 245 U.S. cents over the Chicago May corn contract CK2 plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Shipment is between March 18 and April 6 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast; between Feb. 26 and March 17 from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea/east Europe; Feb. 16-March 7 from South America; or March 3-22 from South Africa.

The second consignment of 65,000 tonnes for arrival around April 30 was said to have been bought from Cofco at $336.77 a tonne c&f and at a premium of 241.44 U.S. cents over the Chicago May corn contract CK2 plus $1.80 a tonne for additional port unloading.

Shipment for the second consignment if from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast is between March 28 and April 16; from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea/east Europe between March 8-27; from South America Feb. 26-March 17; or from South Africa March 13-April 1.

The third consignment of 66,000 tonnes for arrival around May 10 was believed to have been bought from Olam at $336.80 a tonne c&f and at a premium of 238 U.S. cents over the Chicago May contract CK2 plus $1.50 a tonne for additional port unloading.

The third consignment involved shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between April 7-26, from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea/east Europe between March 18 and April 6, from South America March 8-27, or from South Africa March 23-April 11.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by Mark Potter)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.