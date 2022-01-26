South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 193,000 tonnes corn in tender - traders

HAMBURG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have purchased around 193,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

Negotiations continued about 195,000 tonnes of feed wheat also sought by NOFI.

The corn was bought in three consignments in a combination of outright prices and premiums over Chicago corn futures.

The outright prices were an estimated $338.95, $336.77 and $336.80 a tonne c&f plus a surcharge for additional port unloading.

Sellers were believed to be trading houses ADM, Cofco and Olam. The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea in April and May.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

