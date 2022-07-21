South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 138,000 tonnes corn in tender

Commodities

South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought an estimated 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The corn was bought for arrival in South Korea in two consignments in November in a combination of outright prices and premiums over Chicago corn futures. The corn is expected to be sourced from South America and/or South Africa.

The outright prices were $319.45 and $319.45 a tonne plus a surcharge for additional port unloading, traders said.

