South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 137,000 tonnes corn in tender

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

April 21, 2023 — 05:13 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, April 21 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought an estimated 137,000 tonnes of animal feed corn from optional origins in an international tender for up to 138,000 tonnes on Friday, European traders said.

One consignment was sold by trading house Viterra and one by Sierentz. Corn arrival in South Korea was in September and October.

