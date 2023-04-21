South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 137,000 tonnes corn in tender

HAMBURG, April 21 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought an estimated 137,000 tonnes of animal feed corn from optional origins in an international tender for up to 138,000 tonnes on Friday, European traders said.

One consignment was sold by trading house Viterra and one by Sierentz. Corn arrival in South Korea was in September and October.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.