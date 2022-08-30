South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 137,000 tonnes corn in tender

Adds prices, shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought an estimated 137,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The corn was bought for arrival in South Korea in two consignments in December at premiums over Chicago corn futures.

The tender had sought optional origin corn but both consignments purchased are expected to be sourced from South America and/or South Africa, traders said.

The first consignment of 69,000 tonnes was bought at an estimated premium of 182 U.S. cents c&f over the Chicago December corn contract CZ2 plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. The seller was said to be trading house Cargill.

The second consignment of 68,000 tonnes was bought at an estimated premium of 184.85 U.S. cents c&f over the Chicago December corn contract CZ2 plus a $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. The seller was said to be trading house Pan Ocean.

The first consignment was sought for arrival in South Korea around Dec. 5.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment of the first consignment is sought between Nov. 1-20, if from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe between Oct. 12-31, from South America between Oct. 7-26 or from South Africa between Oct. 17-Nov. 5.

The second consignment was sought for arrival in South Korea around Dec. 15.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between Nov. 11-30, from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe between Oct. 22-Nov. 10, from South America between Oct. 17-Nov. 5 or from South Africa between Oct. 27-Nov. 15.

Traders said Asian importer interest was sparked after Chicago corn futures fell over 1% on Tuesday after hitting two-month highs in past days. GRA/

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

