South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 137,000 tonnes corn in tender

Michael Hogan Reuters
South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought an estimated 137,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The corn was bought for arrival in South Korea in two consignments in December at premiums over Chicago corn futures.

The corn is expected to be sourced from South America and/or South Africa.

