South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 136,000 T corn in tender

Adds shipment periods from possible origins

HAMBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) bought an estimated 136,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was expected to be sourced optionally from the United States, South America or South Africa.

It was bought in two 68,000 ton consignments, both at the estimated outright price of $246.79 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included with an extra $1.50 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading.

The seller was believed to be trading house Viterra.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Traders said Asian buying interest was sparked as Chicago corn remains close to three-year lows hit last week as expectations of plentiful global supplies and favourable crop weather in major producer Brazil hang over markets.

The first corn consignment in NOFI's tender was sought for arrival in South Korea around May 25.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between April 24-May 10, if from the U.S. Gulf between April 1-April 20, from South America between March 27-April 15 or from South Africa between April 6-April 25.

The second consignment was sought for arrival in South Korea around June 5.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between May 2-May 21, from the U.S. Gulf between April 12-May 1, from South America between April 7-April 26 or from South Africa between April 17-May 6.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.