South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 135,000 tonnes corn in tender - traders

HAMBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought an estimated 135,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Monday, European traders said.

It was bought in two consignments at premiums over Chicago corn futures from trading houses GrainCorp and CJ International for January 2023 arrival in South Korea, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

