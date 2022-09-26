South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 135,000 T corn in tender -traders

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has bought an estimated 135,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender that closed on Monday, European traders said.

The corn was bought in two consignments, the first of which was 68,000 tonnes from trading house GrainCorp at a premium of 172.75 U.S. cents c&f over the Chicago December corn contract CZ2 plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

The second consignment of 67,000 tonnes was bought from trading house CJ International at a premium of 181.40 U.S. cents c&f over the Chicago December corn contract CZ2 plus a $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Both were bought for arrival in South Korea around Jan. 23, traders said.

Importer interest was sparked as Chicago corn futures fell on Monday, pressured by expectations of good harvest weather in the United States, traders said. GRA/

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

