South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 135,000 T corn in tender

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought an estimated 135,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender for up to 138,000 tons on Thursday, European traders said.

It was expected to be sourced from either South America or South Africa.

The tender had sought arrival in South Korea in December 2023 and January 2024.

One consignment of 67,000 tons for arrival around Dec. 17 was bought at an estimated premium of 184.10 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December corn contract CZ3 plus a surcharge of $1.68 a ton for additional port unloading.

The corn was expected to be sourced from South America with shipment between Oct. 19-Nov. 7.

A second consignment of 68,000 tons was bought in the combination of an estimated outright price of US$260.90 a ton c&f for 34,000 tons and with the rest at a premium of 167.00

U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December corn contract CZ3. Both have an extra surcharge of $1.25 a ton for additional port unloading.

The seller was believed to be trading house Cargill.

The second consignment was for arrival around Jan. 2, 2024, and is expected to be sourced either from South America or South Africa. Shipment from South America is between Nov. 4-Nov. 23 or from South Africa between Nov. 14-Dec. 3.

Asian corn purchase interest was sparked by a fall in Chicago corn futuresCv1 this week, pressured partly by lacklustre U.S. export demand, traders said.

The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has also issued an international tender to purchase up to 68,000 metric tons of animal feed corn closing on Thursday. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Bernadette Baum)

