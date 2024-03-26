South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 134,000 T corn in tender

HAMBURG, March 26 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) bought an estimated 134,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

It was bought in two consignments, one at an estimated $247.99 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included from trading house ADM and the other at $247.39 a ton c&f from Cargill.

Both have an extra $1.50 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading. The corn was all sought for arrival in South Korea in July. GRA/TEND

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

