South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 130,000 tonnes corn, no feed wheat -traders

HAMBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have purchased around 130,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

But NOFI rejected all offers and made no purchase of 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat also sought

The corn was bought in two 65,000 tonne consignments all at an estimated $333.65 a tonne c&f plus a 1.50 surcharge for additional port unloading.

Trading house CHS was believed to have sold one consignment for arrival around April 1. Shipment of the consignment was sought if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Feb. 27-March 18, if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region between Feb. 7-26, from South America between Feb. 2 and Feb. 21 or from South Africa for Feb. 12-March 3.

Trading house Posco was believed to have sold one consignment for arrival around April 10. Shipment if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast was sought for March 8-27, if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region between Feb. 16-March 7, from South America for Feb. 11-March 2 or from South Africa for Feb. 21-March 12.

Offers for a third corn consignment for arrival around April 30 also sought in the tender were rejected with no purchase made. Paraguay is excluded as a corn origin.

The feed wheat was sought for arrival around April 25. Lowest feed wheat offer was said to be $341.50 a tonne c&f plus a surcharge for additional port unloading for optional-origin supplies from trading house Olam.

The Korea Feed Association (KFA) Busan section also separately purchased some 129,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

