South Korea’s NOFI buys corn in tender for 138,000 metric tons

Adds detail and shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has bought animal feed corn from optional origins in an international tender on Monday for up to 138,000 metric tonnes, European traders said.

The precise volume was unclear, with some initial estimates at 136,000 tons in two consignments of 68,000 tons. The corn was all bought for the second shipment position sought with arrival around Nov. 25 in South Korea, they said.

One consignment was partly bought at the outright price of $240.70 a metric ton c&f, but with about 34,000 tons bought at a separate premium of 113.69 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December 2023 corn contract CZ3. Both were with a $1.25 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading and the seller was believed to be trading house Viterra.

Another consignment was bought at the outright price of $239.54 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. The seller was believed to be trading house Sierentz.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is for between Oct. 22 and Nov. 10. From the U.S. Gulf it is Oct. 2-21 while shipment from South America is between Sept. 27 and Oct. 16 and from South Africa it is Oct. 7-26.

No purchase was reported for a consignment of corn sought by NOFI for arrival in South Korea around Nov. 15.

Traders said Asian import demand was generated after Chicago corn futures fell to around 2-1/2 year lows on last Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts of larger corn planted areas in the United States. GRA/

However, South Korean importer Major Feedmill Group (MFG) was said to have made in a separate tender on Monday for 140,000 tons of corn after Chicago corn futures rose from their lows.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.