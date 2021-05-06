South Korea’s NOFI buys corn in 276,000 tonne tender -trade

Adds detail from paragraph four

HAMBURG, May 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's largest animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) purchased animal feed corn in an international tender for up to 276,000 tonnes, European traders said.

The volumes bought were initially unclear but said to be close to the 276,000 tonnes sought in the tender, which closed on Thursday.

Four consignments were bought from four trading houses at premiums over Chicago September corn futures, they said.

Trading house Cofco sold one consignment at a premium of $2.37, Avere sold one at a premium of $2.35, Pan Ocean sold one at a $2.37 premium and ADM also sold one at a $2.37 premium.

All the purchases have an additional $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

NOFI sought corn in four consignments of between 45,000 and 69,000 tonnes. Sellers can decide the volume to be offered inside this range.

For the first consignment for arrival around Sept. 1, shipment was sought between July 30 and Aug. 18 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast. If from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe, shipment was sought for July 10-29. From South America shipment was sought for July 5-24 while shipment from South Africa was sought between July 15 and Aug. 3.

For the second consignment, for arrival around Sept. 10, shipment was sought between Aug. 8-27 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between July 19 and Aug. 7 from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe, between July 14 and Aug. 2 from South America or between July 24 and Aug. 12 from South Africa.

For the third consignment for arrival around Oct. 5, shipment was sought over Sept. 2-21 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Aug. 13 and Sept. 1 from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe, Aug. 8-27 from South America or between Aug. 18 and Sept. 6 from South Africa.

For the fourth consignment for arrival around Oct. 15, shipment was sought between Sept. 12 and Oct. 1 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Aug. 23 and Sept. 11 from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe, between Aug. 18 and Sept. 6 from South America or between Aug. 28 and Sept. 16 from South Africa.

