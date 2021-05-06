South Korea’s NOFI buys corn in 276,000 tonne tender- trade

HAMBURG, May 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's largest animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased animal feed corn in an international tender for up to 276,000 tonnes which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The volumes bought were initially unclear but said to be close to the 276,000 tonnes sought.

Four consignments were bought from four trading houses at premiums over Chicago corn futures, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

