South Korea's NOFI buys corn and feed wheat in tender - traders

HAMBURG, July 14 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have purchased an estimated 135,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and 65,000 tonnes feed wheat in an international tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The corn was bought in two consignments, both at $325.49 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. The corn was expected to be either sourced from South America or South Africa.

The first consignment of 69,000 tonnes for arrival around Oct. 20 was bought from trading house Cargill. The tender had sought shipment of the first consignment from South America between Aug. 22 and Sept. 10 or from South Africa between Sept. 1 and 20.

The second consignment of 66,000 tonnes for arrival around Oct. 30 was bought from trading house ADM. The tender had sought shipment from South America between Sept. 1 and 20 or from South Africa between Sept. 11 and 30.

The Australian-origin feed wheat was bought in one consignment all at $369.88 a tonne c&f plus a $2.00 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was said to be CJ International.

Wheat shipment was between Sept.13 and Oct. 5, slightly different than in the tender.

Asian corn purchasing was sparked in the past week after Chicago most-active corn futures Cv1 traded below their levels after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, although prices have ticked up on concerns over yield losses amid forecasts of hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest grain belts. GRA/

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by David Evans)

