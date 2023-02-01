South Korea’s NOFI buys around 80,000 tonnes feed wheat -traders

Raises final total bought to 80,000 tonnes with second consignment of 15,000 tonnes

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased about 80,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia and other origins an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

Some 65,000 tonnes expected to be sourced from Australia was bought at an estimated $339.67 a tonne c&f plus a $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be trading house CJ International with shipment from Australia between June 22 and July 11, they said.

A second 15,000 tonnes to be sourced from worldwide origins was bought at an estimated $354.80 a tonne c&f plus a surcharge for additional port unloading.

The seller was believed to be trading house Dreyfus. If the second consignment is also sourced from Australia, shipment is between March 15 - April 15. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or Canada, shipment was sought between March 28-April 16, if from the U.S. Gulf or Europe between March 8-March 27, from South America between March 3-22 or from South Africa between March 13-April 1.

NOFI also issued a separate tender for up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn on Wednesday. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

